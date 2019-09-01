Halloween and Thanksgiving cards featured at upcoming Crystal Card sales

Bobbie Reed

Fall is a great time to begin planning for the many upcoming holidays – like Halloween and Thanksgiving. Maybe there are some special fall birthdays or anniversaries, too. Part of the fun is choosing cards for friends and relatives designed to bring a smile to their faces.

Crystal Cards offers a wide variety of greeting cards that will be on sale the following days:

Monday, September 9, at 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Renaissance lobby

Wednesday, September 25, at 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Oakwood clubhouse – Bradford Room

Thursday, September 26, at 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Oakwood clubhouse, Bradford Room

Crystal Cards are “recycled,” since they are fashioned from parts of used cards that might otherwise be thrown away. The money raised by selling these beautiful new cards (at only $1 each) goes directly to help victims of domestic violence.

If you would like to help by donating cards – entire cards so we have the inside message as well as the front – donation bins are in each of the five Sun Lakes clubhouses. You can also bring donated cards to any sales event or work session.

Check our website, www.thecrystalcardproject.org, or our Facebook page for a full calendar of events as well as other information about this project.