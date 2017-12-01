Halloween Pet Party contest winner

Sandi Bargioni

It was another beautiful day at Lake Diamond in Oakwood. Over 35 dogs were entered into the pet costume contest, and probably another 20 or so attended just for fun. Several of the pet parents were also costumed, as well as one of our judges.

Thank you to all participants who came out for a morning of fun, laughter, food and socialization. The dogs were all well behaved, which makes this a very enjoyable time for all.

A special thank you to our volunteers – judges: Pink wig Pam Perry, Denise Posey (as Dracula) and Glen Butler, as himself; photographer: Carol Mellinger; sign up and set up crew: Jackie Hutchins, Cheryl Williams, Barbara Gold, Dennis Madigan, Sonny Williams, Fred Walker and staff members from Facilities; and Sherry and Ralph Lopes, who provided their home for us to store supplies the day prior to the party. Oh, and let us not forget Sustainable Landscape, which provided a crew with food and beverages for all.

D and her volunteers from Rover’s Rest Stop, an outstanding dog rescue organization in Chandler, were there with several beautiful dogs available for adoption. As always, D also brought her photographer to take free pet and parent photos.

Now, for the contest winners:

Ozzie and Gracie, as Grapes from a Winery, owned by Marilyn Russell

Sophie and Jazmine, adorable Yorkie Lady Bugs, owned by Shanyn Engler

Billy Bob the Yorkie, strutting as a very cool cowboy, owned by Vera Metcalf

Timber, a Labradoodle Lion who stole many of our hearts, owned by Lori East

Gigi, Poodle/Bichon looking yummy as Candy Corn, owned by Sally Wegryn

Boober and Snickers, Shih Tzu’s (costume not listed on entry card), owned by Sallie Ralston

Sunnee, Annee and Laddee, Yorkie Spiders, owned by Chris and Lin Mank Peaches, the Shih Tsu in Hawaiian attire, owned by Sheila Sellers

Max, the Super Dog Golden Retriever, owned by Susan Brown

And, finally, beautiful and oh so sweet, Pia, the German Shephard as a Loving Lion

One final note – Judy Gahide and I have been co-coordinating this fun event for nine years now. Friends of ours are the volunteers who help to make the party a success. So, we have decided that our 10th Halloween Pet Party will be our last. We do hope that our community leaders will consider taking this over as an organized Sun Lakes event.

We hope to see you all again next year, as we go out with one final and fun event.