Handmade with love from The Krafters

Liz Grav

The Krafters will hold their annual bazaar and bake sale on Saturday, November 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the church, located at 9248 Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, AZ.

Items for sale will include a variety of fall and holiday decor from our floral and craft areas, including placemats, napkins, table runners, wall hangings, wreaths and centerpieces and American Girl doll clothes and shoes. Our famous jalapeno jelly, as well as delicious homemade baked goodies will be available for sale. Visit the “Simple Treasures” section of gently-used household items, a fabulous assortment of vintage jewelry and much, much more!

Credit cards are accepted for sales totaling $25.00 or more.

All handmade items are created by the Krafters of Sun Lakes United Methodist Church. Refreshments are available.