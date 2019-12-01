Karen Sproates

What are you doing Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.? Chordaires Show Chorus will be performing their third annual Christmas Concert, Happy Holiday, on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. at SLCC. The music is varied from traditional carols to newer holiday songs and runs approximately an hour. “This concert is our gift to the community,” says Director Marc Gaston. “We hope to see you there.”

There is no admission fee, but seating can be at a premium. The holiday concert has proven to be popular, so don’t be late for the show! Bring your family and friends and share the joy of the season.

The Chordaires is a 501(c)(3) organization, and giving back to the community is one of the things the Chordaires love to do!