Happy Holidays from the Chordaires

Come and enjoy “Happy Holidays,” a musical performance by the Chordaires Chorus of Sun Lakes. The Sun Lakes Country Club is hosting the third annual holiday concert by the Chordaires on December 9 at 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Arizona Room.

The holiday spirit will surely fill you with the joy of singing as the Chordaires perform songs in their a capella Barbershop style, and then sing traditional Christmas carols as they stroll through the audience, inviting all in attendance who wish to, to sing along with them at that time.

Bring your family and friends and share the joy of the season. The best part is that this concert is free, and you will hear great music under the direction of Marc Gaston. It’s a popular concert, so be sure to mark this on your calendars. The Chordaires is a 501(c)(3) organization, and giving back to the community is one of the things the Chordaires love to do!