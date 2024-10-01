Hiking Club Open House Dates

Warren Wasescha

Interested in social hiking? Come learn about the Sun Lakes Hiking Club. We hike all the beautiful trails across the Valley. You’ll experience great scenery and vistas from all different vantage points, and you’ll have a good time socializing with other members of the club while on our hikes.

We have three upcoming Open Houses in October to learn about our club. The first is at Cottonwood near the ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. The second is at Sun Lakes Country Club just outside the main building entrance on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The third is at Oakwood by the ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. Sun Lakes Hiking Club members will be there to answer all your questions.

We are a friendly, inclusive group of hikers who welcome all able-bodied hikers. We hike around the Valley and beyond on Mondays and Wednesdays, November through April. Mondays are at three different levels of endurance. Wednesdays are at the “moderate” level of endurance and sometimes at the “mellow” level. Membership is open to individuals who reside, rent, or lease in Sun Lakes or SunBird.

Have questions about the club? Our Meetup site shows all upcoming and past hike descriptions, as well as full information about our club. To access it, type “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser. If you have any questions not found on our Meetup site, please email our club president Ted Maresh at [email protected] and he will get back to you.

We look forward to hiking with you in November!