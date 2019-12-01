Holiday Festivities

Ann Posiviata

Our feature image by William C. Lewis has quite the lineage deserving of some notation. It has been accepted at every Photographic Society of America (PSA) exhibition that he has submitted it for entry. It has earned three PSA gold medals and four HMs. The photo was taken at the Triple D Game Ranch in Kalispell, Montana. He used a Tamron 150-600 mm telephoto zoom lens on his Nikon D850. The zoom was set at 240mm, and the camera was set on ISO 1600, f8 aperture with shutter set at 1/1250 while using a shade white balance. The Pine Marten played a bit of peek-a-boo with “Bill” for a few minutes until they were comfortable with each other. Bill was able to get about 20 respectable images, but this one stood out. The wild cliff roses were carefully and expertly placed by Mother Nature.

Member/Club News: This month’s meeting is Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, to be held at the Navajo Room, Sun Lakes Country Club. Stan Borman will be speaking on creative exposure control. Thursday, Dec. 19, will be our competition night with rotating subject: Scapes; Special Techniques: Panning. The next meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Colleen Miniuk will join us to start the year off with a huge “click.” Our next competition meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, with rotating subject: Nature (please refer to the definition on website) and special techniques: Monochrome or black & white. Remember, the ACCC Spring Round Up is coming in March. Our spring trip will be in February (deadlines in January) so please reach out to Dale Wiley for details regarding the trip and Lynn Thompson on the Spring Round Up.

A huge shout-out to club member Tom Jones whose Harris Hawk image was chosen out of approximately 700 entries for Arizona Game and Fish’s 2020 calendar. Events: Some reminders of festivities around the Valley: Luminarias at Desert Botanical Gardens; 15th annual Food Drive and Luminaria Walk at Diamond Lake, Oakwood, Sun Lakes, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., held Dec. 14 and 15.

The Sun Lakes Camera Club (SLCC) meets the first and third Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club from October through April. During the summer, the club meets the first Thursday of each month in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. For more information about the SLCC and its activities, call SLCC President Jan Ballard at 602-621-3344, Vice President Raul Lopez at 510-785-3079, or past President Burt Williams at 602-354-0266 and visit our website at sunlakescameraclub.com.