How to add meaning to your retirement

Jennifer Gustafson, Neighbors Who Care Community Outreach Manager

A man came into the Neighbors Who Care office who said he had been retired for about a year. He told me that he made the decision to take things easy after spending a good portion of his life working. He wanted to experience what it was like to do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted.

But, when this man walked into our office, he did so with a new purpose. He said that he has enjoyed his year off, but that he needed something more in his life. He wanted to give back and do something meaningful… something that wasn’t just about him.

He heard about the work we do at Neighbors Who Care and wanted to learn more. We talked about the services we provide and the impact that our volunteers have on the homebound seniors in our community. From driving to medical appointments and dinner delivery to friendly visiting and office support, our outreach to those in Sun Lakes and South Chandler continues to enhance the lives of those who live alone and/or have no one else to help them. The man was not only moved by the stories I shared with him, but he also signed up right then and there to become a volunteer. He said it was exactly what he needed to enhance his own life as a retiree.

This man’s story is not unusual. We encounter many retirees who want to fill their days in meaningful and purposeful ways. When they hear how Neighbors Who Care volunteers make a difference in the lives of others, they are eager to do what they can to help.

One question that comes up regularly about volunteering with Neighbors Who Care revolves around the expected commitment. Prospective volunteers want to know if we require a minimum number of hours or if they have to have a regular shift every week. requirements.

At Neighbors Who Care, we value our volunteers as much as we value the clients we serve. We understand that you are retired for a reason, and that means you still want the flexibility, like the man who came into my office, to do what you want, when you want to do it. The good news is that, as a Neighbors Who Care volunteer, we work around your availability and your interests. Whether you want to work once a week on a particular day or if you are open to serving our neighbors on a more-frequent basis, we can work around whatever works for you. And we will never ask you to provide a service that you are not interested in doing. Since we have so many ways that you can help, you are sure to find the perfect way to give of your time and talent.

If you would like to learn more about giving back to those in our community as a Neighbors Who Care volunteer, please contact us at 480-895-7133 or visit our website at www.neighborswhocare.com.