How to use essential oils

JoAnne Gaudioso

Essential Oils may be used in three different ways:

Aromatically: For emotional or respiratory support and cleaning the air, inhale from an open bottle, rub a drop of oil between the palms and inhale or diffuse.

Internally: For digestive upset or supporting your immune system. Ingest one drop of oil in a capsule, under the tongue, in drinking water or add to recipes.

Topically: For areas of discomfort and irritation or immune boost. Apply one to two drops to affected area or to the bottoms of the feet. You say, “Why the bottom of the feet?” Oils are delivered faster through the bottom of the feet. The soles on the bottom of our feet are thicker, which means our legs act like straws, sucking up the compounds quickly into the bloodstream. When you apply oils to the soles of your feet, they can be detected in every cell in your body within 20 minutes.

Every nerve line in your body ends in the feet. Experts say there are 7,200 nerve endings in each foot. The big toe represents the brain and the head. The next two toes represent the eyes, and the next two represent the ears. The top third of the sole is our chest, and the mid third is our stomach and digestive system. No wonder we apply it to our feet; our feet represent our entire body.

Join me for a class to learn more about the use of essential oils. We will look at the top 10 oils and see how they can provide you with a more natural way to address your and your family’s health needs. Learn how to make an oil blend that will help you to address one of your health goals and take it home with you.

Classes are scheduled for Saturday, February 3, at ll:00 a.m.; Saturday, February 10, at 11:00 a.m.; and Saturday, February 17, at 11:00 a.m. If these times are not convenient, I can meet with you one-on-one.

Please contact JoAnne Gaudioso, Wellness Advocate for doTerra Essential Oils, by phone or text at 480-225-5224 or email jandj1261@gmail.com.