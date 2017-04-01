IMGA news and events

Bruce McCorkle

IMGA Photo Album – Are you tired of seeing someone whom you’ve played golf with multiple times and saying, “Hi buddy, how are you doing?” (because you forgot his name)? For those of us who have difficulty connecting names with faces, we are creating an IMGA photo album which will be posted on the IMGA website. This will also help newer members, like me, get to know our fellow players. Pictures will be taken on the back patio before and after play on Tuesday for the next few weeks. If you haven’t had your picture taken yet (or if you’re not happy with the first one I took), please stop by and see me. I hope to see you there, pal.

Tournament Results:

2/21 AM – 1 Gross – 2 Net of Foursome: 1st Place: Peter Yoon, Michael Krol, Tom Rau, Bill Bartoo

2/21 PM – 1 Gross – 2 Net of Foursome: 1st Place: Dean Laplant, Joe Vitton, Leon Hapka, John Davis

2/28 and 3/7 – The 2nd round of the IMGA Club Championship is history, with one round to go. The leaderboard thus far looks like this: 1st Place: Flight 1 – Larry Horner, Flight 2 – Russell Cauffman, Flight 3 – Tom Wheaton. Super Seniors 1st Place: Flight 1 – Don Noble, Flight 2 – Phil Lane, Flight 3 Ron Gielen. Congratulations to the leaders…and good luck in the Final Round!

Condolences: We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Lily Ewan on the passing of her husband Chuck. Many of us have fond memories of playing with Chuck. He will be missed.

Director of Golf Report: Eddy Renio announced the club is looking into creating two walking paths through the new rocks on Hole 17. The tentative plan is that they will only be wide enough for a person with or without a push cart to walk through, but not wide enough for golf carts. The club is in discussions for the lease of 100 new E-Z-GO golf carts. We are happy to learn that three rollers have been ordered, and the club is waiting for delivery so the greens will putt true, and fast. Beware!

Succession Committee: We are looking for people willing to serve IMGA in leadership capacities. Don Dinkelman has graciously agreed to head up that committee. Please contact Don if you are willing to serve.

Coming Up: The final round of the IMGA Club Championship will be held on March 14 with a celebration afterwards. And we have a Home and Home with Sun Lakes Country Club on April 4.

Thanks to John Concannon for the generous help and advice he has given to me as I assume the responsibilities of publicity chairman for IMGA.