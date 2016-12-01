Important discussion on the Anti-Israel Movement set for January 8

On Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., The Friends of Israel, Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation will present a discussion on the Anti-Israel movement called “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” (BDS). The guest speaker is Shahar Edry, Director of the Israel Center at the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix.

The title of his talk is BDS: Is it a Realistic Threat to the Survival of Israel? BDS has caused worldwide political agitation at all levels of government. Financial disconnection with Israel is the theme. Many countries have supported the demands of the BDS movement which would essentially be the end of Israel as a Jewish Homeland. College campuses across the United States have been thrown turmoil with BDS motions being raised by faculties and student governments. In several settings, Anti-Israel rhetoric has led to more overt anti-Semitism.

Please join us for discussion of this important topic on January 8, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. The event will be at The Sun Lakes Chapel Center, 9240 E. Sun Lakes Blvd N., 85248.

The event is open and free to the entire community. There will be no solicitations and refreshments will be served.

Contact person: Michael Cohen; mwcohen000@gmail.com.