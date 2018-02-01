Dianne Zimmerman

Interested in practicing Spanish?

Come join the Advanced Conversational Spanish group. We welcome all advanced Spanish speakers to participate in our fun, friendly and lively meetings each Wednesday from 4:15-5:30 p.m. in the Ocotillo Room of the Arts and Crafts building at Oakwood Country Club. We discuss a wide variety of topics in an informal setting and assist each other with grammar and vocabulary. Sun Lakes residency is not required.

Give it a try. We’d love to have you!

For more information, contact Dianne at 480-401-8315.