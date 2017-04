Bob Hirt

If you enjoy writing and feel that you want to share your skills, enjoy light banter and camaraderie and the willingness to be open to discussion and critique, why not come to our monthly New Horizons Writers Group meetings. There are no dues; just a commitment to attend meetings with regularity and purpose. We’re a small group that enjoys sharing stories, comments and friendly chatter.

For more information, call Bob at 480-895-0914.