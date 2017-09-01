Introducing our new director of music – Erin Glenn

It is with great pleasure that we announce that a new Director of Music has been hired for Sun Lakes United Church of Christ. Erica Glenn will begin her new role with us in September.

Erica is coming to the Phoenix area to begin a three-year Doctoral program at Arizona State University in Choral Conducting. Her undergraduate degree, from ASU, is in Music Theory and Composition, and she holds a Master of Music Degree from Longy School of Music in Music Composition and a Master of Education degree from Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Erica composes music, is an accomplished soprano vocal performer and has most recently directed the American International School of Utah Chamber Choir, Symphonic Chorale, Women’s Chorus, Middle School Chorus, Madrigal Choir and Children’s Choir. She is an accomplished pianist and organist and, if that’s not enough, she also speaks fluent Russian!

We sadly bid farewell to Julie Neisch, who has completed her Doctorate at ASU. Julie has accepted the position of Director of Choral Activities at Thiel college near Philadelphia, PA.