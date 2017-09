IronOaks 9th annual Halloween Pet Party will be held on Saturday, October 28, at 9:00 a.m. at Lake Diamond in Oakwood. Ten prizes will be awarded to the most creative dressed pets. All Sun Lakes communities are invited. Bring your pets and come join the fun.

This event supports Rover’s Rest Stop Rescue Group. Donations of food, treats and blankets would be appreciated.

Contact Sandi Bargioni at 883-9764 or Judy Gahide at 883-9000 for questions.