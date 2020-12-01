IronOaks Fitness Center Welcomes New AQUA Fitness Instructor

Jeffrey Vance

The word is out and so is the energy level. IronOaks fitness center has a new AQUA fitness instructor and she is amazing! With the recent changes in fitness and dealing with COVID-19, jobs and people have changed. A positive change for IronOaks has been the addition of Heather as the new AQUA fitness instructor. Heather has proven to be flexible, energetic, and ready to do the best she can for her class participants. Her philosophy of making exercise fun for everyone and ensuring that your fitness hour is purposeful and invigorating will leave you excited to take on the day.

Heather’s background includes years of training, practicing, and teaching and in the arts (piano, violin, and art). As a fitness enthusiast, Heather began teaching fitness classes at a swim and racquet club while her kids were on the swim team. Now 20 years later, after teaching many fitness formats for seniors & youngsters (Stable & Strong, Silver Sneakers, Body Vive, Aero-lite, Water-in-Motion, Aquafit, and swim lessons), her passion lies with aquafit classes as they provide a great way for participants to achieve heart and muscular stamina while also being easy on the joints. Each class is carefully designed to include simple and purposeful moves, entertaining and singable music, and a lot of helpful coaching and training. So, come join team aqua at IronOaks!

Some recent quotes:

“Heather is a wonderful addition to the Fitness Center. I can’t imagine a better fit for our water aerobics.” –Nancy E.

“I think Heather is doing great as the new aquatics leader.” –Judy H.