IronOaks Pickleball Club to offer clinic with National Champion player

Janet Myrick

IronOaks Pickleball Club is proud to offer a two-hour clinic with 5.0+ National Champion Laura Fenton Kovanda on November 18 and 19. Laura is IPTA certified, and her recent titles include 2017 – U.S. Open – gold – women’s doubles 45+, National bronze mixed doubles 50+; 2016 Tournament of Champions, plus bronze open women’s singles legends; gold women’s doubles 40+; gold-mixed doubles 50+; silver – women’s doubles pro.

Laura is an elite-level athlete trainer, World Team Pickleball owner, pro pickleball player and clinician – 32 national titles, including racquetball, basketball, softball and tennis.

Clinic levels will be C, B and B+ A each day. Class is limited to eight. Registration started in October, so space may be limited. Each session is for two hours at $45 per session or $81 for both days.

If you are interested or have questions, please email Brenda Lee at Bostonvette@msn.com. She will email you the registration form, waiver and where to send your registration, or you can drop it in the pickleball box at the fitness center.

You won’t want to miss this great opportunity!