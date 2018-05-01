IronOaks Tennis Club hosts annual Tennis Cabana Fashion Show

Judy Gahide

Tennis Cabana’s owner Cheri, together with volunteers from IronOaks Tennis Club, hosted a fashion show and luncheon for our Sun Lakes community and tennis friends from Trilogy and Robson Ranch. The attendees were appreciative of Tennis Cabana’s exceptional discounts on the latest styles of tennis wear. Scrumptious taco salad and homemade cakes were served to over 100 attendees.

I’d like to personally recognize Rose Bowers and Olena Buxton for teaming with me to host this event. Additionally, there were numerous other IOTC members who pitched in to help set up, serve and clean up. We are fortunate to have members who will volunteer to ensure the continued success of our fantastic club.