IronOaks Tennis Club members enjoy fall social

Thom Tschetter

The IronOaks Tennis Club held its fall Tennis Social on Saturday, October 15. The event was multi-purpose as well as multi-club. The event not only welcomes back Sun Lakes’ snowbirds but is a chance for all of the Sun Lakes area tennis clubs to get together. The multi-club aspect brought participants from other Robson communities including Palo Verde, Cottonwood, Sun Lakes CC, SunBird and Robson Ranch. The play format was to match partners from different clubs, promoting more of the social atmosphere. With Halloween being so close, there were lots of spooky festivities, decor and food to match the holiday.

The social was jointly hosted by IronOaks Tennis Club members Norb and Viv Guimond and Thom and Sue Tschetter. These two couples coordinated food, beverage, and decorations as well as scheduling matches. They were quick to point out that it took the full support and help of all the IronOaks Tennis Club members to make it a success.