Is It Safe to Volunteer?

Jennifer Gustafson, Community Engagement Manager

You’ve become an expert at washing your hands, wearing a face mask, and social distancing. You may even have received your vaccination shots for COVID-19. You’re more than ready to get out of the house and do something to help others in need at this critical time. The question is, is it safe yet to do so?

The short answer is yes, as long as you are not putting yourself or others at risk.

New CDC Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released updates for those who are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated means it’s been two weeks since your second shot in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna), or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson’s).

For those who are fully vaccinated, the CDC has now given the OK to gather indoors in small groups with others who are also fully vaccinated, without wearing a mask. As well, you may be indoors without a mask with unvaccinated people from a single household as long as neither they nor anyone they live with are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

What This Means for Volunteers

With more people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, it is getting easier for us to socially interact and get back to volunteering. Thank goodness for that, as the need continues to rise for volunteers to help homebound seniors with transportation to important medical appointments, and picking up groceries and prescriptions.

The beauty of volunteering with Neighbors Who Care is that there is no required minimum commitment. We understand that our volunteers are living active and vibrant lives. That’s why we work around your availability and give you options of ways to serve. You can volunteer as little or as much as you like.

Neighbors Who Care’s Commitment to Safety

While the CDC has modified its guidelines, we are still committed to keeping everyone as safe as possible. To help protect our clients and volunteers, Neighbors Who Care offers the following to all of our volunteers:

* Masks

* Hand Sanitizer

* Cleaning Supplies

* Gloves

These supplies are available for pick-up at the Neighbors Who Care office in Sun Lakes for volunteers who want to be prepared when serving our clients.

How to Volunteer

Contact the Neighbors Who Care office at 480-895-7133 or email Jennifer at jennifer@neighborswhocare.com. You may also go to the Volunteer page at www.neighborswhocare.com to download the Volunteer Packet and Handbook. We will schedule you to participate in an online version of our Orientation and answer any questions you may have.

We hope you will consider how you can make a difference in the lives of homebound seniors, who may not otherwise have anyone else to help them. We think you’ll find that the benefits are just as (if not more) fulfilling to you as they are for our clients.

Take Care. Stay Safe. Volunteer!