It matters

I have found that pet parents who are even slightly obsessive about cleanliness don’t always consider the condition of their pet’s food and water bowls.

Many pets are fed away from the kitchen, so their bowls are not sitting in the middle of the floor as a reminder. Other pets are fed dry food, and humans mistakenly believe the empty bowl is more or less clean. Water bowls, filled or empty, get surprisingly funky and need regular washing.

How Often Should You Wash Your Pet’s Food Bowl? The experts recommend washing food bowls after every meal. Food bowls should be washed with hot, soapy water after each meal. Not only does leftover food attract its own bacteria, but the microbes that normally live in your pet’s mouth and saliva can be transferred to leftover food and moisture in the bowl, creating an ideal environment for growth. Water bowls should be thoroughly washed every couple of days or more often as necessary and wiped dry before refilling.

Examples of bacteria include: Corynebacterium, Streptococcus, Enterobacteria, Neisseria, Moraxella, Bacillus and, less frequently, Salmonella and Pseudomonas.

Some of these bacteria pose a potential danger to the very young, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. It is very important to wash your hands with soap and water after handling your pet’s food and their food bowls.

Is Bleach Good for Cleaning Pet Bowls? No chemicals are necessary (nor do I recommend them) if you carefully wash the bowls after each meal with hot, soapy water. As you are rinsing, run your hand around the bowl, inside and out, insuring you did not miss a piece of food and there is no slimy feel to the bowl.

An alternative to handwashing is to put the bowls in the dishwasher. There is no need to wash your pet’s bowls or serving utensils separately from human dishes, but many people do.

The Type of Food and Water Bowls I Recommend – I only recommend stainless steel, porcelain or glass food and water bowls.

Unfortunately, plastic food and water bowls are the most popular. Plastic bowls are impossible to thoroughly sanitize and as the plastic begins to break down, it can leach toxic chemicals into your pet’s food and water.

Remember to inspect your dog’s bowls for scratches. Deep scratches can be a home for bacteria that can make your pet sick. Replace your pet’s food and water bowls when necessary to keep them healthy and happy. (Excerpts from Dr. Karen Becker, Dogs Naturally)

