Lady Sluggers complete season

Larry Wolfe

Our Lady Sluggers senior softball team completed its 2019 season and is looking forward to another successful season next year. The Sluggers play in the Valley of the Sun Ladies League which includes teams throughout the Southeast Valley. The team was managed by Terry Finley with help from coaches Scott Steinmann and Dan Kuefner. Also, thanks to scorer Lynn Tanner and to the volunteer umpires and scoreboard operators from our men’s league.

This year’s top hitters included Lynn Casey (.617), Suzy Steinmann (.604), Terry Finley (.549), Cheryl Loyd (.509) and Billi Jo Maggio (.500). Way to slug, ladies!

Check out the Ladies Page on our website (www.sunlakessoftball.com) for up-to-date information. The Sluggers will start practice for the 2020 season in November. If you’re interested in playing, contact Terry Finley.