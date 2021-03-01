Lady Sluggers Nearing End of Season

Larry Wolfe

Our Lady Sluggers senior softball squad is nearing the end of its season.

Doubleheaders are scheduled for every Monday and Wednesday through March 10. The first pitch is at noon each day.

This has been a “different” year (I refuse to say “unprecedented!”) due to COVID implications. The number of teams in the Valley of the Sun League was reduced from the usual 10-plus down to only five this year. All the teams (other than ours) were made up of combined teams, resulting, in effect, in all-star teams. This put our gals at a competitive disadvantage; however, they more than held their own.

Come out to the Field of Dreams and support our team during these last few play dates! (Given the uncertainties related to COVID-19, the schedule www.sunlakessoftball.com is subject to change. Check out the latest information on the Ladies Team Page on our website www.sunlakessoftball.com.)