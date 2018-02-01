Lady Sluggers season is underway

Larry Wolfe

The Lady Sluggers senior softball team began their season on January 3. The Sluggers play in the Valley of the Sun League which includes nine other teams from throughout the Valley. The 30-game season includes 15 doubleheaders with eight home doubleheaders scheduled to be played at the Field of Dreams. Game time is noon.

Here’s their schedule for the remainder of the season:

Monday, January 29, vs. Fountain of the Sun, Away Game

Wednesday, January 31, vs. Sunland Village East, Home Game

Monday, February 5, vs. The Stingers, Home Game

Monday, February 12, vs. Canyon Vistas, Home Game

Wednesday, February 14, vs. Valle Del Oro, Home Game

Monday, February 19, vs. Fountain of the Sun, Home Game

Wednesday, February 21, vs. Resort, Away Game

Wednesday, February 28, vs. Queen Creek, Away Game

Other information may be found on the Ladies Team Page of our website, www.sunlakessoftball.com. Come out to the field and cheer our ladies on to victory!