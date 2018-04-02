Lady Sluggers wrap up season

Larry Wolfe

The Lady Sluggers Senior Softball team recently wrapped up their 2018 season in the Valley of the Sun League. Even though they didn’t have a winning record this year, they had lots of fun and improved significantly over the course of the season. The team had several new players, including Roseanne Kuefner, who had never played organized softball before. She went from a novice learning the game to a top-flight outfielder snagging fly balls like a long-time pro! All of the ladies are looking forward to next year with this season of experience under their belts.

Brooke Jones led this year’s squad in hitting with a robust .708 average, followed by Terry Finley (.677), Suzy Steinmann (.590), Ann Buckley (.550), Cheryl Loyd (.537) and Billi Jo Maggio (.534). Billi Jo led the team in homers with three while Brook, Suzy and Lynn Casey also homered.

The Sluggers concluded their season with a picnic at Sisk Park in Palo Verde where they celebrated their many highlights and started strategizing for next year. If you’re interested in participating next year, watch our website (www.sunlakessoftball.com) for information. Practices normally begin in November with league playing starting in early January.