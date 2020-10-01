Laughter Is the Best Medicine: Outdoor Theater Coming to Oakwood

William Becker

Have you had it? Staying home, watching Netflix, reading, eating, doing puzzles, taking naps, etc. Well, the Sun Lakes Community Theatre (SLCT) is about to change all of that! We are giving you what you all need—a big dose of laughter!

In late October/early November, Sun Lakes Community Theatre will be presenting Laughter is the Best Medicine (three one-act plays: Naked Man on the Couch, Hot Pursuit, and Mother’s Day) behind Oakwood Country Club outside on the grass at the wedding venue. Precautions will be taken: theatre-goers will be sitting in a safe environment with chairs spaced six feet apart (please bring your own comfortable lawn chairs); face masks will be required for all our patrons, actors, and technical staff. For your safety, only 40 tickets will be sold each night. Admission is $15 per person. There are no reserved seats: first come, first seated. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs about an hour and a half. Food and drinks will be available before the show at the Stone & Barrel restaurant but separate from the ticket price.

The show runs October 29, 30, 31 and November 1, 2, and 3 (Thursday through Tuesday). Tickets will be sold by SLCT members at Sun Lakes Country Club, Palo Verde CC, and Oakwood CC clubhouse; in order to see the specific locations for box office sales, such as the locations, dates, and times, please go to our website at www.slctinfo.com. Additionally, you can reserve tickets by phone at 480-382-6290; please leave your name, phone number, and number of tickets for your preferred performance date or you can e-mail your information to www.slctinfo.com. Money for reserved tickets will be collected at the performance: cash or checks only, please.

There will be singing, three short comic plays, and a laugh-out-loud intermission. This is one show you won’t want to miss for many reasons, but most of all, the show is hilarious. For November, this is just what the doctor ordered—to get out of your house and enjoy “live” fun theater in a safe outdoor environment!