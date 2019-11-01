Line Dancing with Judee

Judee Curtis

Our fall session has had a fantastic start. Many new dancers joined us in the SunBird Ballroom for their Ultra Basic Class. The dance list is growing, because they know the steps and patterns that have been taught. “S&Ps” are the foundation for learning more dances that will be taught through December. They will be dancing them at our December line dance, plus seeing those taught to Basics and Beyond Basics Classes. It’s a great incentive to set a goal to move up when ready.

Register NOW for the new session, starting Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The list of current dancers, “snowbird” dancers returning, and new registered dancers is growing. There is a limit on the number of dancers. Jan. 4, 2020, is the deadline to register for our New Year session. We dance through June. Those registering will need to commit to at least three months. I want you to get the “full meal of line dancing and not just the appetizer.”

How do I register? Call 480-802-0201 after 10 a.m. and leave a message: “I’m interested in line dancing, your name, and phone number.” I block numbers I don’t know and don’t leave a message. Your class will be Ultra Basics on Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for $2 per person per class. You will be taught dances with consistent words for every move and cued when first danced. Dancers take “ownership of the dance,” we dance and listen to great, recognizable music. We break, then Basics and Beyond Basics have their time, and we dance until 3 p.m. Escape with us from this crazy world! God bless line dancing.