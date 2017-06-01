Lion of the Month

Lion Floyd Mullen was born in Algoma, Wisconsin. After high school, he went into the Navy for three years. Following the Navy and five years of night school, he enrolled in Marquette University and graduated in 1968 with a degree in electrical engineering.

Floyd married his beautiful wife Joan in 1963, and have two sons, Patrick and Craig, with four grandchildren in Anchorage, Alaska, and two more in Chandler, Arizona.

He and two friends started Riverside Electronics in his basement in Winona, Minnesota, that grew to 360 employees. Floyd retired in 1993 to Sun Lakes, Arizona, for the winters and back to Green Bay, Wisconsin, in the summers.

In 1981, he joined Lions Clubs International with the Winona Sunset Lions Club and transferred his active membership to Sun Lakes Lions Club in 1996.

If you are thinking about joining a “service club,” ask Lion Floyd why he joined the world’s largest service club, for “Where there is a need, there is a Lion.”