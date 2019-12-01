Looking for something to do between Christmas and New Year’s?

Sandy Bocynesky

Sun Lakes actors have been rehearsing Horton Hears a Who and invite you to come to the Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s holiday fun. Every year, our theatre puts on a play for children in the Chandler Unified School District, and thousands and thousands of students are delighted by the production. This is one of our charitable community contributions, and now it is your turn to see what is so gratefully received by our local elementary schools.

A performance of Horton Hears a Who will delight you as you witness all the costuming and scenery that is transported to each school by our cast and crew. But that is not all! We are adding some delightful fun for adults and children alike. Come see the Magic Act, as performed by Diana Nelison, that is also a part of one of our plays (Horton Hatches the Egg), as well as the outstanding designs of balloonist Twisty Kristy! But just in case you have children visiting you, we also have some children’s craft tables available to allow them to make a takeaway item. So, with all that going on, please mark your calendars for a fun afternoon between Christmas and New Year’s for the family or for yourself.

This is free to all Sun Lakes residents and their visitors. However, you are required to pick up your ticket at the HOA Administrative building in Cottonwood ahead of time. Tickets are available now. Don’t hesitate to get yours. The performance begins at 2 p.m., and doors open at 1 p.m. We hope to see you there on Friday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m.