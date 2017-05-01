March Madness on the Cottonwood Pickleball Court

Peggy Martin

In honor of the NCAA Basketball Tourney, and especially the NCAA Final Four game here in the Valley, the Sun Lakes Pickleball Club Cottonwood (SLPCC) held its annual March Madness Social on Monday, March 27, 2017. Player teams were organized much like the qualifying basketball tournaments held around the country – East, West, Midwest and South – but with our own pickleball twist! Players rated 2.0 played in the East Division; 2.5-rated players played for the West Division; 3.0-rated players played in the Midwest Division and 3.5 players played in the South Division.

The tournament drew 82 players divided into 41 two-person teams. Teams were formed in a blind draw, not by player name, but by college name in each division per the above rating system. For example, in the West Division (2.5-rated players), Gonzaga played Xavier for the West championship. Gene Nelson and Terry Gaube played for Gonzaga and Susie Miller and July Kolman played for Xavier. And just like the big boys and girls, one loss and you were done! In our social, however, “one and done” meant go directly to the refreshment table! Many thanks to our terrific SLPCC members who brought refreshments to fuel the teams!

Winners and the schools they played for are as follows:

East Division: University of Florida and South Carolina played for the championship. Tim Donovan and Mary Ann Hylton won for the University of Florida.

West Division: Gonzaga and Xavier played for the championship. Susie Miller and Judy Kohlman won for Xavier.

Midwest Division: Purdue and Oregon played for the championship. Bev Bryce and Lou Schmutz won for Purdue.

South Division: Texas Southern and UCLA played for the championship. Karen and Scott Hickman won for Texas Southern.

The annual March Madness Pickleball Tournament is a great social event on SLPCC’s calendar. Anyone who belongs to the SLPCC club is welcome to play in the tournament. If you weren’t able to play this year because you watched every NCAA basketball game possible, think about playing next year! You just might play pickleball for your favorite NCAA team!