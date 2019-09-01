Mark Your Calendar for Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

Plaza Suite is an award-winning comedy by Neil Simon. The play is composed of three acts, each involving different characters but all set in Suite 719 in New York City’s Plaza Hotel. This award-winning play displays all of Neil Simon’s clever, dramatic, and comic situations and his use of engaging dialogue. Plaza Suite will be presented in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood, evenings at 7:00 p.m. from Wednesday, October 23, through Saturday, October 26, plus a Sunday matinee on October 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $16 and go on sale on Monday, September 30, online at our SLCT website, www.slctinfo.com. Also, tickets will be sold directly to the public at Cottonwood CC, Room A-3 on Wednesdays, October 2, 9, and 16, from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Tickets will be sold directly to the public at Oakwood CC on Thursdays, October 3, 10, and 17, in the main lobby from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door each day of the play’s run.

The first act, “Visitor from Mamaroneck,” introduces the audience to Sam (Jim Brown) and Karen (Phyllis Novy) Nash, who are revisiting their honeymoon suite in an attempt by Karen to rekindle the love back into their marriage. The second act, “Visitor from Hollywood,” involves a rendezvous between a movie producer, Jesse Kiplinger (Jim Janowski), and his old flame, suburban housewife Muriel Tate (Jo Birlin). Muriel has come for a chat between old friends; however, Jesse has other plans in mind and repeatedly attempts to seduce her. The third act, “Visitor from Forest Hills,” involves a married couple, Roy (John Crawford) and Norma (Kathy Miller) Hubley, on their daughter Mimsey’s wedding day. In a nervous panic, Mimsey has locked herself in the bathroom and refuses to leave. This act is filled with slapstick moments depicting her parents’ frantic attempts to cajole her into leaving the bathroom to attend her own wedding. Supporting cast members include Sally Holberg, Greg Posniack, and Mario Carranza.

This is a terrific, entertaining show, and since both of last year’s fall and spring shows were sellouts, make a note on your calendars to purchase your tickets online starting September 30 or in person in October before they’re all gone.