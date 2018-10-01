Mark your calendar for November Fashion Show and High Tea

Now that the High Holidays have come and gone, it’s time to get into the swing of things with Shalom Hadassah. On October 16, 2018, between noon and 3:00 p.m., we will be holding our Welcome Back Pot Luck Lunch and Patio Event at the home of Doris Codkind. RSVP to Doris and let her know what kind of dish you’d like to bring. All dishes should serve at least 10 people.

In November, you are cordially invited to our Fashion Show and High Tea. This year, the fashions will be provided by Judy Wear Boutique, and the show will be held at the Global Mart Tea Room located at 4991 S. Alma School Road, Suite 5, Chandler, AZ 85248. The date is November 13, 2018. The time is 2:30 p.m. Space is limited, so avoid being disappointed by getting your RSVP in quickly. You must RSVP by November 2, 2018, to Marsha Levine at 480-802-8911 and mail your $20.00 check, payable to Shalom Hadassah, to 3805 E. Country Down Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249.

We are already making plans for our annual Hanukkah Party which will be held in December. You won’t want to miss it! Details will be in next month’s article. Be sure to look for it in your newspaper, email or organizational calendar.

Shalom Hadassah is a philanthropic organization and, as such, is open to everyone. We have speakers, activities and social events throughout the year that reflect the varied interests of our membership. Please come check us out. We’d love to meet you and tell you more about our group. If you’d like more information about us, feel free to call Shirley at 480-883-9159.