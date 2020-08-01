Meet Your Sun Lakes Rangers!

Michael Berry

Victoria Romero joined the Arizona Rangers-Sun Lakes Company this past January and graduated from the Arizona Ranger Training Academy in June.

Victoria is a full-time certified pharmacy technician currently working at a large mail order pharmacy. She grew up in southern California in the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Monica areas, enjoying the sunny skies and surfing the waves. She has lived in Phoenix and the southern Arizona region for 23 years.

Victoria currently lives in Queen Creek but is no stranger to Sun Lakes, having volunteered in the community with the Posse prior to joining the Rangers. She believes that having a uniformed law enforcement auxiliary presence in Sun Lakes “helps decrease crime and gives people added security.” Victoria was attracted to the rich history of the Arizona Rangers and “wants to be a part of what they do for the Sun Lakes residents.”

Victoria also volunteers with the Arizona Burn Foundation and is a mother and wife. She loves watching the Diamondbacks, travelling, and riding her 3-wheel Can-AM Ryker on the open road.

If you would like more information about the Arizona Rangers-Sun Lakes Company, contact them at sunlakes.info@azrangers.gov.