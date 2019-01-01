Nationals here we come!

The IronOaks USTA Women’s 7.0 65+ tennis team won Sectionals for the Southwest Area on December 7-9 and will advance to Nationals where they will face the winning teams from all over the U.S. Teams came from Western Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Southern California to compete in Sectionals. The captain of the team is Sue Davidson. Members include Kay Wengert, Carmella Davin, Jeri Schulz, Linda Shanahan, Judy Wiegand, Teri Vasquez, Lyn Cox, Pat Davidson and Carol Auping.

The IronOaks USTA Men’s 7.0 65+ team and the USTA Men’s 8.0 65+ team also took Sectionals for their Divisions. Come cheer them all on to victory at Nationals to be held February 1 to 3 at Surprise Tennis Center.