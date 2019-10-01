Neighbors Who Care: Mark your calendars for Fall Fair on November 2

Elizabeth Vaughan

Neighbors Who Care invites you to our Seventh Annual Fall Fair! Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., when Neighbors Who Care hosts this celebration of community spirit.

Autumn in Arizona is always a time of renewal as we welcome our neighbors home from summer travel and prepare to enjoy some beautiful weather. As folks get re-acclimated to desert life, we are getting ready for our annual Fall Fair.

For 25 years, Neighbors Who Care has enabled seniors in Sun Lakes and South Chandler to remain in their homes by providing transportation, meal delivery, friendly visits, and other services. We have the Valley’s best volunteer force, and without their generosity, neighbors who just need a little help would have to depend on family members or move to a nursing home. We know that home is where they want to be, and our volunteers make it possible.

Our annual fair gives everyone a chance to get to know us while having some fun with other members of our community. This year, we’ll feature:

* Live entertainment

* Dunk Tank

* Short Line Railway Display

* Classic Car Show

* 80 Senior Services Organizations

* Giveaways

* Sun Lakes Bakes! – Dessert Baking Contest

* Kids Activities and more

Our Fall Fair has become a signature event for Neighbors Who Care, and raising funds while galvanizing the community is very important to us. Amid all the merriment, however, the fair is designed to attract our most critical resource:

Volunteers. NWC adds about 30 new clients each month, yet we only add five volunteers per month on average. It doesn’t take a math whiz to see the writing on the wall. We count on goodwill from the community to meet the increasing needs of our senior population. We simply cannot do it without you.

If you’re new to the area, please come to our Fall Fair on Saturday, November 2, and get to know Neighbors Who Care. Learn more about our programs and services and meet our staff! It will be impossible to miss the spectacle in our parking lot on the northeast corner of Alma School Road and Riggs Road, and the event is free and open to the public.

If you’re a longtime resident of Sun Lakes, Chandler, or any surrounding city, please consider volunteering. You can do as little or as much as you like, and we always work with your schedule. Primarily, we need people to drive senior clients to medical and other appointments on weekdays during business hours. Click the “Volunteer” tab on our website and register for an upcoming orientation session at www.Neighborswhocare.com.

Finally, if you have been a volunteer with us in the past but haven’t been an active volunteer recently, we’d love to reconnect. Please call our office at 480-895-7133 and make a difference in the lives of your neighbors who need help.

Join us to celebrate our community spirit on Saturday, November 2, at the Seventh annual Neighbors Who Care Fall Fair!