New music director at Unity of Sun Lakes

Rev. Debbie Brown

Unity of Sun Lakes is delighted to welcome Francine Alexander as its new music director. Francine comes to the Sun Lakes area from Kona, Hawaii, with her husband Jack and her Yorkie Andy, as in Raggedy Andy.

After 20 years “selling spirits,” she started “selling the spirit” to use a quote of Dr. Tom Costa, the Senior Pastor Emeritus of Religious Science Church of the Desert, Palm Desert, CA. He had worked as a bartender before becoming a minister, and Francine was a piano bar entertainer before she joined his church in 1994. She quickly became a principal member of his music team for 10 years. At the same time, she shared her gift with Unity churches, synagogues and other houses of worship in Southern California.

In 2004, she and Jack relocated to Kailua Kona, Hawaii, where Francine began work at a Religious Science Church followed by the Unity Church. Soon she was blessed with a position as choir and music director of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity in Kona. She worked there for 10 years as well and created a 25-voice choir.

Now she has teamed up with Rev. Dr. Debbi Brown Adams to provide the weekly music on Sunday mornings at Unity of Sun Lakes, a Positive Path for Spiritual Living. With the voice of an angel and all her musical gifts and experience, Francine is a great addition to this inspiring spiritual community. She begins on September 23. Unity Church invites you to stop by and enjoy the positive music and message on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at Sun Lakes Country Club, Arts & Crafts Room.