News From the Sky

Phoenix Sky Harbor welcomes Eurowings

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport customers now have another option for direct access to Europe, as Eurowings, a Lufthansa Group airline, has announced the start of new nonstop flights between Frankfurt, Germany, and America’s Friendliest Airport®.

Eurowings will begin offering flight service five days a week between Phoenix Sky Harbor and Frankfurt, Germany, starting April 29.

Flights will depart on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The flight will leave Frankfurt at 2:05 p.m. and arrive in Phoenix at 5:05 p.m., Arizona time. Flights from Phoenix will depart at 6:55 p.m. and arrive in Frankfurt at 3:05 p.m.

Aircraft for the flight will have a three-class configuration, with 22 business class seats, 17 premium class seats, and an economy class offering 231 seats. In total, the flights will have a capacity of 270.

The announcement is welcome news to customers who have seen an uptick in new flight service recently at America’s Friendliest Airport®.

In July, Frontier Airlines revealed that it was adding service to four new cities from Phoenix. Beginning in November, travelers will be able to fly to Detroit; Fargo, ND; San Diego; and Salt Lake City. Service to San Diego and Salt Lake City will be offered year-round, while service to Detroit and Fargo will be offered seasonally. These new routes followed shortly after the Denver-based airlines announced it would debut a daily service to Las Vegas beginning Sept. 6.

The introduction of new destinations succeeded news by Condor Airlines that it was expanding its nonstop Phoenix-Frankfurt flight in 2020. Next year, Condor will expand its current service, adding two days a week for the month of April, then continue its three-day-a-week service from May to October.

Finally, Volaris Airlines in June began a new route between Puerto Vallarta and Phoenix. The low-cost airline also offers flights to Culiacán and Guadalajara from Phoenix Sky Harbor.

American Airlines also recently announced a second daily flight to Hermosillo, Mexico, and new service to Chihuahua, Mexico. Both begin Dec. 18.

For the latest information on all flight travel, visit skyharbor.com/flights/flyphx.