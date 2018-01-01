News From Your Neighbors – Neighbors Who Care, Inc.

Eric Ehst, Executive Director

Thanks to you, all of our volunteers, donors and supporters, Neighbors Who Care has successfully completed another year of helping many of our physically- and/or financially-challenged neighbors to continue living in their own homes with pride, dignity and independence. Every year, we help more than 650 people on more than 19,000 occasions, doing the little things they can no longer do for themselves.

Each week, we receive four or five thank you notes from the clients we serve. I’d like to share excerpts from a couple of notes we recently received: “There is no way that I know of to properly thank you for all the help, kindness and consideration you have given me. My life changed suddenly last year due to cancer and vision problems. You were there, totally supportive. During this season of love and thankfulness, please accept my heartfelt gratitude.”

“May God bless you all for your unflagging help. Without you, I would not be able to live alone.”

Many of the folks we serve live alone, and many more have no family living close enough to help care for them, or even check in on them. Our volunteers help provide assistance to our neighbors and peace of mind for hundreds of loving family members all around the country.

With your continued support, we’re looking forward to another successful year of service to the community in 2018. We plan to help more people, deliver more meals and continue to expand our reach with more innovative new programs. Our groundbreaking partnership with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Hospital to provide post-discharge assistance to seniors being released from local hospitals is entering its fifth year. The seniors enrolled in our program have achieved a much better chance of successful at-home recovery with less than two percent having to return to the hospital within 30 days.

Please check out our recently-redesigned website for the latest information about us and for ways you can help out or get help. We’ve added new ways to make it easy to sign up, sign in or donate.

Thank you again for helping us to make this all possible. As always, if you know of someone who needs our help or if you would like to experience the deep personal satisfaction that comes from volunteering to assist your neighbors, contact us at 480-895-7133 (www.neighborswhocare.com).