Now open: BeCe Kitchen

Your new to-go place for all your breakfast, lunch, early dinner, and catering needs.

BeCe kitchen invokes one word…comfort.

Your new neighborhood eatery is now serving wonderful breakfast, lunch, and early dinner, quick and at a very fair price.

No processed food, no preservatives.

Thanks to us, enjoying a fresh home cooked meal is no longer a luxury available only at high-end restaurants. Everything is made from scratch daily.

Cuisine: hot meals, sandwiches, salads, American favorites

Featuring beloved American favorites and classics along with dishes from Sweden, Poland, and other northern European countries, we know you will love our menu. Whether it’s a buttery schnitzel, the homemade pierogies, earthy cabbage rolls, Swedish meatballs, great sandwiches, salads or made from scratch burgers (not to mention Canadian iconic dish: poutine), you’re going to love it.

Desserts:

No matter how full you may be, passing up desserts would be a mistake – just look inside the bakery case.

Try the award-winning Beaver Supreme – a dessert sculpted out of chocolate and walnut meringue and layered with whipped cream and mandarin oranges. Or try other famous classics from around the world: Danish lemon fluff, Polish custard, Swedish princess cake and pure rhubarb pie.

Specials:

During October and November, we will be featuring many specials and freebies. Please visit our website daily at www.becekitchen.com.

Catering:

European cuisine is known across the world for its unique taste as well as its health benefits. It is rapidly becoming a very popular choice for many catering events. Visit our website for your catering needs: www.becekitchencatering.com.

In Media:

We’ve been fortunate to be featured on two Cooking Channel shows, in The Arizona Republic, on Check Please Arizona, in The Phoenix New Times, Phoenix Magazine, and many other publications.

Give us a try, we promise, we won’t leave you hungry.

Skip the line, order online and Pick-up at the drive-thru.

Order three hot meals and get three bottles of water free of charge.

During the introduction time we will be offering several perks when you order online.

Spread the word:

Talk to friends, talk to family – help us grow the BeCe Kitchen family.

Hope to see you soon.

BeCe Kitchen

9542 E. Riggs rd., Sun Lakes, AZ

Phone: 602 628 0487

Contact: contact@becekitchen.com

Website: www.becekitchen.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeCeKitchen

Twitter: https://twitter.com/becekitchen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/becekitchen/