Other Card Results

No news isn’t good news. The number of new COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis in Maricopa County is definitely going back up. We wish you a sane, safe, and spooky Halloween, and will talk to you again next month.

Tuesday Cribbage

9/15. 1st Stan Wengrzyn 8-39, 2nd Barb Bade 6-36, 3rd Richard Lewin 6-26, Low, Royce Bohning 4 – -32

9/22. 1st Carol Douglas 11-59, 2nd Stan Wengrzyn 8-51, 3rd Dan Flicker 8-11, Low, Larry Elliott 2 – -59, 24 Hand, Larry Elliott, 22 Hand, Carol Douglas

Sunday Night Euchre

Join us for Euchre cards every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m., in Cottonwood Country Club.

9/13. Women: 1st Judy Hawkins 79, 2nd Carolyn Searls 66; Men: 1st (tie) Stan Wengrzyn and Hal Newton 68, 3rd (tie) Bob Reeves and Jeff Scott 64

9/20. Women: 1st Judy Stoner 72, 2nd Ellie Ewish 66; Men: 1st Hal Newton 75, 2nd Steve Kauffman 73, 3rd (tie) Bob Reeves and Stan Wengrzyn 69

9/27. Women: 1st Ellie Ewish; Men: 1st Hal Newton 66, 2nd Jerome Schultz 65, 3rd Jeff Scott 54

10/04. Women: 1st Judy Stoner 63, 2nd Janet Mersino 58; Men: 1st Bob Reeves 74, 2nd Jeff Scott 67, 3rd Hal Newton 64

Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Friday, at 6:30 p.m., in the Friendship Room of the Sun Lakes clubhouse.

9/04. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 811, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 749, 3rd Ellie Ewish 748; Men: 1st Ozzie Zubchevich 803, 2nd Dave Nutile 798, 3rd Dave Smits 755

9/11. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 638; Men: 1st Jerome Schultz 755, 2nd Dave Smits 751, 3rd Dave Nutile 731

9/18. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 695, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 678; Men: 1st Hal Newton 870, 2nd Konrad Spicker 832, 3rd Jerome Schultz 811

9/25. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 679, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 584; Men: 1st Hal Newton 746, 2nd Tom Gillis 716, 3rd Jack Bigus 651

10/04. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 668, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 641; Men: 1st Jerome Schultz 747, 2nd Hal Newton 734, 3rd Tom Gillis 597

Cottonwood Pinochle

Join us for Pinochle every Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m., in the Cottonwood Clubhouse, A-7 Painting Room.

9/16. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 737, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 655; Men: 1st Jerome Schultz 793, 2nd Steve Kauffman 782, 3rd Dave Smits 736

9/23. Women: 1st Sharon Zubchevich 891, 2nd Dorothy Placin 771, 3rd Jackie Baker; Men: 1st Tom Gillis 716, 2nd Ozzie Zubchevich 710, 3rd Art Collins 702

9/30. Women: 1st Jackie Baker 725, 2nd Ellie Ewish 681, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 670; Men: 1st Ozzie Zubchevich 941, 2nd Jack Bigus 790, 3rd Konrad Spicker 729

10/07. Women: 1st Lillian Look 702, 2nd Jackie Baker 688; Men: 1st Jerome Schultz 930, 2nd Hal Newton 838, 3rd Konrad Spicker 756

