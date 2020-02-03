Piano Concert February 27

The Sun Lakes Chapel Board is sponsoring a Piano Concert featuring Andrew O’Brien on Feb. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Sun Lakes Chapel, 9240 N. Sun Lakes Blvd., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.

Andrew O’Brien is a faculty member of Scottsdale Community College where he teaches piano and music history. He has performed in the Chaparral Music Fest, Dartmouth College, San Tan Chamber Orchestra, and the Scottsdale Concert Band.

There is no cost for this wonderful music experience. Donations to the Sun Lakes Chapel will be happily accepted. Please join us for this event. We are fortunate to have an accomplished musician with us.