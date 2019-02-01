Pickleball Winners’ Corner

Jamie Noblit, Sun Lakes, and Cheryl Stice won the Silver Medal in the Women’s Doubles 4.0 65-69 at the Southwest Regionals.
David Zapatka, Sun Lakes, and Jim Barbe won the 5.0 65+ Men’s Doubles silver medal at the Tommy Wong Memorial Pickleball Tournament in Surprise, AZ.
Dave Zapata, Sun Lakes, and Diane Baumgartner won the Gold Medal in 65-69 Mixed Doubles at the SSIPA West tournament in Surprise.
Jamie Nobilt and Don Paven won the gold medal in the 4.0 65-69 Mixed Doubles at the Southwest Regionals Pickleball Tournament.
Bev Krueger, IronOaks and Marty Trifonoff, Hunting Beach, CA, won the Gold Medal in the Women’s 3.5 Doubles at the Pickleball Southwest Championships.
Janice Golden and Jamie Noblit, Sun Lakes, won the Silver Medal in Ladies Doubles at the Arizona Senior Olympics.
David Zapatka, Sun Lakes, and Jim Barbe won the Silver Medal in the 5.0 65-69 Men’s Doubles at the USAPA Southwest Regional Tournament in Surprise, AZ.
Janice Golden, Sun Lakes, and David Werner won the Goodyear 65-69 Silver Medal Mixed Doubles, Arizona Senior Olympics; Jamie Noblit, Sun Lakes, and Rick Gettleson, Chico, California, won the Bronze Medal in the 65-69 Mixed Doubles, Arizona Senior Olympics.
If any Sun Lakes resident has won a medal in a pickleball tournament and would like it to be added to the “Pickleball Winner’s Corner,” please send photo, name of the tournament and division to Janet Myrick at Cmyrick111@aol.com.