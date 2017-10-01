Play Ball! Fall softball season set to open

Larry Wolfe

The fall softball season will open late this month at the Field of Dreams. We’ll again have two divisions with four teams each, the Sun and Lakes Divisions. Players are assigned to the divisions based upon skill level to ensure a fair and competitive playing environment. Sign-ups began September 25 and will continue through October 14. Applications are available online. It is imperative that we receive your applications and dues by the deadline. We also have a recreational program on Saturday mornings for those not interested in formal league play or those “youngsters” who may still be working. Check our website at www.sunlakessoftball.com for additional information.

Some of our practice sessions for the new season will be held on fields 5 and 6 at Snedigar Park on Alma School Road while our outfield is being overseeded. Check the website for specific dates.

Thanks to Tresha Baldwin, owner of 360 Physical Therapy, for renewing their advertising banner at the Field of Dreams. Tresha has supported our program consistently since 2004. The company has multiple locations throughout the Valley with one at 25229 S. Sun Lakes Blvd. in Sun Lakes. If your company or organization would like an advertising or promotional banner at the field, see the Sponsors Page on our website or call or email Larry Wolfe at 480-802-2748 or larryewolfe@msn.com.