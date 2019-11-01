Poppy sale to support Arizona veterans

Susan Karesky

On Nov. 10 and 11, in honor of Veterans Day, Jewish War Veterans Copper State Post 619 will distribute poppies and poppy stickers to people who make a donation for veterans in need at local Fry’s Supermarkets. The poppy is a symbol of remembrance and hope for a positive future and a peaceful world. Poppies are worn as a show of support for the armed services community, including those currently serving, veterans, and their families.

The Jewish War Veterans Post 619 based in Sun Lakes will sell the poppies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, and Monday, Nov. 11, at the following Fry’s locations: Dobson and Ray Roads, Alma School and Germann, Gilbert and Ocotillo, and Higley and Chandler Heights.

Poppies will also be sold Sunday, Nov. 10, at Mesa Marketplace, 10550 E. Baseline Road, Mesa.

The Poppy Sale is the largest fundraiser for the post. Each year, the post donates approximately $34,000 to organizations that support Arizona veterans. These have included the Arizona State Veterans Home, VA Hospital and clinics, Fisher House in Tucson, and programs to support injured veterans. JWV has also supported veterans returning from the Middle East with significant problems and purchased a van and bicycles to assist veterans with transportation to the VA Hospital.

JWV invites everyone interested in supporting our veterans to join the post. Their next meeting is Sunday, Nov. 19, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sun Lakes Country Club. Meetings are free, and refreshments are served. The November meeting will feature speakers from the Maternity Outreach for Moms program at the Phoenix VA Medical Center. Gifts will be collected for veteran moms and their newborns.

Membership is open to everyone in the community. Members and nonveterans represent a wide range of religious affiliations. Support is provided to Arizona veterans of all religions and beliefs. The post meets the third Sunday of every month in the Sun Lakes Country Club Mirror Room at 9:30 a.m. Meetings feature speakers focused on supporting veterans and refreshments. For membership information, please contact Commander Robert Brooks at 480-688-1827 or linbob72@wbhsi.net.