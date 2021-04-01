Mary Nelson

Palo Verde Ladies Golf Association (PVLGA) Cares Committee Donates to FANS Across America Charitable Foundation.

Palo Verde Ladies Golf Association has a charitable committee called PVLGA Cares. Donations are collected from PVLGA members, friends, family, and the public, through the sale of facial masks and other fundraising activities. Members of the committee are Val Verbeck, Gail Assenmacher, Mary Horn, and Judy Daidone. On a regular basis, the committee selects a Chandler-area charity to support after researching its purpose and needs.

PVLGA Cares recently donated a $250 commodities purchase to FANS Across America Charitable Foundation. Three large boxes of toothbrushes/paste, shampoo, deodorant, shaving cream, diapers, and school supplies were delivered to the Chandler distribution center.

Almost all families and children assisted through FANS are living in temporary transition housing, shelters, motels, with family members or friends, or in substandard conditions—all in extreme poverty. FANS understands the obstacles these families and children face daily, and the assistance FANS provides makes a positive difference in their lives. Often, the FANS Locker Room is the first place caseworkers/advocates bring those in crisis who have fled a dangerous situation. For this reason, the Locker Room is available by appointment seven days a week. In the 2019-20 school year, there were over 28,000 homeless children and youths in Arizona schools.

In 2020, FANS distributed 100,000-plus clothing and living necessities, provided 500-plus filled children’s backpacks, distributed 95,000 diapers, and gave holiday gifts to 1,200 kids. FANS served 350-plus victims’ children of domestic violence and assisted 600 families of 1,300 children during that time. For more information about this charity, you may visit www.fansacrossamerica.org or call 480-821-3013.