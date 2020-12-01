Jean Selle

Risen Savior Lutheran Church is hosting its annual Quilt and Bake Sale on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., in the Fellowship Hall. Even with social distancing, the quilters have been able to gather in small groups and create beautiful and affordable quilts to be sold to the public. Proceeds help fund our mission of sewing quilts for those in need of a warm covering.

There also will be delectable baked goods for sale, as well as other knitted or sewn items.

We are located at 23914 S. Alma School Road in Chandler.

We hope to see you then!

Please remember to wear a mask.