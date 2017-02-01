Real Estate Rustler’s win Fall League pennant

Larry Wolfe

The Real Estate Rustlers, managed and sponsored by Jim Leckner, captured the Fall League Softball Championship. The Rustlers’ 13-5 won-lost record edged out Gary Hillabolt’s Farmers Insurance squad by one game. The Rustlers’ John Whitman led all hitters with an unheard of .923 average! Reyes Gonzalez (.831), Tom Kasunic (.814), Mark McKinnon (.794) and Tim Loeffler (.789) rounded out the remainder of the Top Five. Congrats, guys!

Our Winter League is now well underway in both our Sun Division and Lakes Division. Each team has an 18-game schedule with games played on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. League play wraps up on February 10 and is followed by a three-day double elimination tournament in each division. Check out our website at www.sunlakessoftball for up-to-date standings and other news.

Our Lady Sluggers’ season is well underway. The February home game schedule is as follows: February 6 vs. The Stingers; February 8 vs. Sunland Village East; February 13 vs. Canyon Vistas; February 15 vs. Valle Del Oro; and February 20 vs. Fountain of the Sun. All games are played at the Field of Dreams. Game times are all at noon. Come out and cheer our ladies on to victory!