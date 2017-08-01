Release your inner artist

Margaret Crusoe

Have you always wanted to learn to paint someday? Perhaps today is that “someday.” Now may be the time to explore your artistic interests. My personal instruction will help you learn the basics of painting with water-based paint. In addition to my degree in Art Education, I have over 40 years of teaching experience.

I give small group instruction in my home located in Sun Lakes, Phase 1. I have room for up to four people at one time. Dates and times will be determined based on individual need. The cost for these four, 1-1/2-hour sessions is $150.00 (non-refundable) due by the first session. Also, I will provide a list of supplies to be purchased separately (approx. $40-$50). Call Margaret Crusoe at 480-266-4473 or email margaret.crusoe@gmail.com for more information or to reserve a spot for yourself.