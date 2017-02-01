Republican Club to meet Feb. 21

Carolyn McCorkle

The Sun Lakes Republican Club will feature “Understanding Global Warming and the Effects of Rising CO2 on the Biosphere” with guest speaker Dr. Craig Idso, at a special meeting on Tuesday, February 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Arizona Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 N. Sun Lakes Blvd., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. The public is invited. This is a presentation that you will want to share with your friends and neighbors! Members will please note that our meeting this month is on the third Tuesday, rather than our usual second Tuesday meeting date.

Dr. Craig D. Idso is the founder, former president, and currently chairman of the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change based in Tempe, Arizona. The Center was founded in 1998 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity dedicated to discovering and disseminating scientific information pertaining to the effects of atmospheric carbon dioxide enrichment on climate and the biosphere. The Center produces the weekly online newsletter, CO2Science, and maintains a massive online collection of editorials on and reviews of peer-reviewed scientific journal articles relating to global climate change.

In 2009, Dr. Idso became the lead author and editor for the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), overseeing a team of internationally-renowned scientists in the production of several major reports on climate change. Those reports include Climate Change Reconsidered: the 2009 Report of the Nongovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Climate Change Reconsidered: 2011 Interim Report, Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science, and Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts.

Dr. Idso’s research has appeared frequently in peer-reviewed journals, including Geophysical Research Letters, Environmental and Experimental Botany, Forest Ecology and Management, Journal of Climate, Physical Geography, Atmospheric Environment, Technology and many others. He is the author or co-author of several books, including The Many Benefits of Atmospheric CO2 Enrichment (Vales Lake Publishing, LLC, 2011).

Dr. Idso received his M.S. in Agronomy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his Ph.D in Geography from Arizona State University, where he also studied as one of a small group of University Graduate Scholars. Formerly, he was Director of Environmental Science at Peabody Energy in St. Louis, Missouri, faculty researcher in the Office of Climatology at ASU and lecturer in Meteorology at ASU.

He is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Geophysical Union, American Meteorological Society, Arizona-Nevada Academy of Sciences, Association of American Geographers, Ecological Society of America, Geological Society of America, and The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Dr. Idso also serves as an adjunct scholar for the Cato Institute and as a policy advisor for the CO2 Coalition, the Heartland Institute and the Committee for A Constructive Tomorrow.

Arizona State Representative Jeff Weninger will begin the meeting with his review and perspective on the first weeks of our new state legislative session. For more information, visit our web site at www.slgop.org, or contact Mike Tennant, 480-802-0178.