Resident Author

Sun Lakes author John Gaudioso.

Three Weeks, a Lie is an intriguing memoir affecting a mother and her three young children. Events begin with their mother being forced into a mental facility, followed within weeks by John and his brothers Al and Robert transferred to an orphanage. Myriad adjustments and detailed recollections amplify remarkable courage and resilience experienced by a mother and her three young children, throughout many years of confusion, isolation, loneliness, and guilt. “Who was responsible?”

